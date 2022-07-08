Moto Morini Set To Launch Motorcycle Lineup In India

Boutique Italian manufacturer Moto Morini has been in the headlines in recent months thanks to its new mid-sized adventure bike, the X-Cape 650. Available mainly across Italy and neighboring European countries, Moto Morini now has plans of expanding into Asia, particularly in India. The Italian company is set to put up a manufacturing facility, as well as set up a distribution network in the Asian country.

In an article by Indian motoring publication Motoring World, Moto Morini is set to release a total of four models in India—based on the X-Cape and Seiemmezzo middleweight machines available in other markets. More specifically, two versions of each will be made available, with the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X comprising the brands ADV segment, and the Seiemmezzo 6 ½ Street and the Seiemmezzo 6 ½ Scrambler making up its street-focused, neo-retro lineup.

We’re already pretty familiar with the X-Cape, with its 649cc parallel-twin engine producing 59 horsepower at 7,000 RPM. Moto Morini released this bike in the hopes that it could compete with the likes of the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660 in the rapidly growing middleweight adventure segment. While down on power, the X-Cape has premium components going for it. For instance, it’s equipped with burly 50mm inverted front forks from Marzocchi, an adjustable KYB monoshock at the back, and a set of Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. Furthermore, the bike packs Brembo brakes, a full-color TFT display, and an adjustable windscreen for maximum touring comfort.

Moving on to the brand’s street bikes, the Seiemmezzo 6 ½ models are characterized by their retro styling and 650cc engines, similar to what we find in the X-Cape. The engine in the Seiemmezzo, however, is tuned slightly differently, and produces just 54 horsepower higher up in the rev range. Similarly, it boasts premium components such as KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch. It also flaunts a lightweight chromoly steel frame, making for an agile and flickable machine.

Specific to the indian market, Moto Morini has teamed up with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). The company will likewise handle the production and distribution of Moto Morini motorcycles in the country. AARI is also the authorized dealer of Benelli and Keeway motorcycles—brands which have European origins, and are growing in terms of popularity across the globe. At the moment, pricing for Moto Morini’s models in India has yet to be announced, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.