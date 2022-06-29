At EICMA 2021, boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini released the X-Cape, the brand’s entry to the rapidly growing middleweight adventure bike segment with a focus on off-road capability. Needless to say, the X-Cape had its work cut out for it, as it’s rivals from more established manufacturers had a head start.

Underneath the X-Cape’s rally-esque styling lies a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a maximum output of 59 horsepower. Given the performance figures of some it’s closest rivals such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660, the X-Cape seems to be at a slight disadvantage. It does, however, try to make up for it with premium underpinnings consisting of beefy 50mm inverted forks from Marzocchi, as well as a fully adjustable rear shock.

Be that as it may, Moto Morini has begun efforts to reach customers with the launch of the X-Cape Off-Road Camp slated to happen from July 8 to 10, 2022. The event is set to happen in Tuscany, Italy, and will feature Luca Marcotulli as the lead instructor. The professional Italian rider is a Moto Morini ambassador, and a trainer for twin-cylinder, enduro, and maxi enduro riders. He has worked with Moto Morini for off-road courses since March 2022, and has received various prizes and accolades from major national and international competitions.

The 2022 Moto Morini X-Cape Off-Road Camp will not only allow enthusiasts and prospective owners of the new adventure bike to have the chance to test ride the bike, but will also enable them to develop their off-road riding skills. The event is open to beginners and experts alike, who will be able to perfect their driving technique with the new X-Cape, and discover the bike’s features, as well as build the Moto Morini community in the process.

In a report published by Italian motoring publication Moto.IT, Moto Morini general manager Alberto Monni stated, “The initiative was born with the intention of enhancing the Moto Morini community, made up of people and experiences. It is aimed at all those enthusiasts or interested in our X-Cape, which has become in effect a new symbol of adventuring and of our company. Luca Marcotulli, to whom Moto Morini has been linked for some time, is also a guarantee of quality: a well-experienced enduro rider, a professional trainer and an off-road enthusiast. We are happy with this renewed collaboration in the name of off-road fun.”