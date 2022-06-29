SW-Motech’s New Pro Cosmo Backpack Is Ready For Your Daily Commute

German accessories and equipment maker SW-Motech has an extensive array of luggage and protective equipment designed specifically for motorcycle use. It continues innovating and releasing new products, both specific to new motorcycle models, as well as luggage items that are ideal for both daily riders and long-haul adventurers.

The company has recently released a new backpack in the form of the Pro Cosmo. The new backpack flaunts an ergonomically shaped design that allows you to retain a natural feeling while seated on your motorcycle. Designed to suit the needs of commuters, adventurers, and even sporty riders, the SW-Motech Pro Cosmo is rather versatile, and features a lot of adjustability.

In the event of a crash, the Pro Cosmo also offers a degree of protection to the rider, as it snuggly wraps itself around the torso via ergonomically designed straps and a central locking mechanism at the chest, similar in styling to what we find on Kriega’s fancy backpacks. Furthermore, SW-Motech has constructed the Pro Cosmo out of a durable, abrasion-resistant ripstop material.

As for practicality’s sake, the Pro Cosmo features a total of 17 liters of storage space across four compartments. The main compartment features a laptop sleeve that can also double as a hydration pack pocket. An additional mesh pocket is present on the outside, and can be accessed from the inside, as well, via a zipper. Said pocket is ideal for storing smaller personal belongings which you would frequently need access to.

Furthermore, the compartment in the reinforced lid offers extra space for even smaller items, while four straps compress the backpack keeping everything tight and compact. SW-Motech has thrown in a rain cover with riding straps, allowing you to easily waterproof your belongings in the event of a sudden downpour.

As for pricing and availability, SW-Motech is offering the Pro Cosmo backpack in either black or anthracite colorways, making its styling subtle and suitable for a range of riders from commuters to long-distance adventurers. Pricing is set at 140 Euros, or the equivalent of $148 USD. Do note that pricing may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.