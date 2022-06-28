Nolan Gives The N53 Off-Road Helmet A Refresh With New Fender Graphic

Nolan is most known for its full-face, jet, and modular helmets for the highway and racing circuits, but it also competes in the off-road market. The N53 full-face motocross helmet has been marketed by the Italian manufacturer for almost seven years, and for the 2022 model year, it received new graphics to give it a style refresh.

Due to its relatively lightweight design, features, and workmanship, Nolan's N53 is a favorite of many off-road enthusiasts. As a result, the off-road-focused helmet is still included in the equipment manufacturer's 2022 lineup and even comes with three new race-inspired styles in addition to new, vivid visuals like the Fender.

Technically, the Lexan polycarbonate shell that the N53 is made of—which comes in two shell sizes—is what gives it the ability to keep its comparatively low weight of 1,300 grams. The Italian helmet has a sizable cutout that offers a broad field of vision and enables a variety of goggles to be used with it. Riders may easily mix and match items based on their tastes thanks to this. Additionally, the back of the shell is shaped to fit the goggle headband, preventing them from shifting while riding.

Additionally, the off-road helmet features a full Airbooster Technology ventilation system, which includes an upper air intake that feeds air to the rear extractors. The helmet's already decent ventilation is further improved by a sizable air intake on the chin guard and a washable filter. The removable and washable inner is made of the moisture-wicking Clima Comfort fabric, which keeps you comfortable while you're out on the trail. The chinstrap of the helmet has a double-D buckle that keeps it firmly in place on your head.

As mentioned earlier, the Nolan N53 comes in 2 shell sizes spread across 8 actual sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. Pricing for the Nolan N53 full-face helmet with its new Fender design is 249.99 Euros, or roughly $265 USD. For 189.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $202 USD, plain colors are also offered for individuals who like a more understated style.