Indian Electric Startup EVTRIC Introduces The Rise Electric Motorcycle

Electric motorcycles have been charging into the mainstream, particularly in Asia and Europe, where the demand and practicality of these machines is highest. India, in particular, has become a melting pot of innovation, where new manufacturers pop up left and right, all of which hoping to establish themselves as the next big thing in e-mobility.

EVTRIC Motors, a Pune-based startup, is exactly that, and it hopes that with the Rise, its newest electric motorbike, it will attract young, on-the-go riders to the brand. With a price tag of Rs 159,990 ($2,045 USD) the Rise is on the premium side of the brand’s offerings, but it certainly has the goods to back it up. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

For starters, the Rise is powered by a 2,000W, BLDC motor mated to a 70V, 40 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. EVTRIC Motors claims that the battery can charge from zero to full in just four hours, via a standard electric outlet. When it comes to performance, the Rise is capable of a claimed top speed of 70 kilometers per hour, or around 44 miles per hour. Its range, meanwhile, is claimed to be 110 kilometers, or around 69 miles on a single charge

Among the Rise’s features include a built-in 10-amp micro charger equipped with smart charging technology. Similar to how you iPhone knows when it’s already fully charged even when still plugged in, EVTRIC’s smart charger works in a similar way, allowing you to maximize the service life of the battery. Furthermore, said battery is removable, allowing you to charge it off the bike, as well as the option of having multiple batteries for longer trips.

As for pricing and availability, as mentioned, for the equivalent of $2,045 USD, you get yourself a decent, no-frills, electric commuter. The bike offers a greener alternative to premium 100cc to 125cc commuter scooters, as well as a stylish package that's a tad on the sporty side. It’s available in either Black or White paint schemes, with EVTRIC accepting pre-bookings amounting to Rs 5,000, or the sum of $64 USD, per current exchange rates.