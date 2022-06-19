TM Racing’s SMR 125 supermoto model is getting a special edition which pays tribute to the official bikes used by the L30 Racing Team with liveries that are identical to the bikes used by Marc Reiner Schmidt, Kevin Vandi, and Thomas Chareyre.

In addition to new electric models, the two-stroke SMR 125 is getting a special edition next month to pay tribute to the brand's efforts in racing.

The SMR 125 is powered by a two-stroke 125cc single-cylinder engine and the upcoming replica models will come fuel-injected from the factory along with a couple of choice parts that are tailored for supermoto racing.

As for the list of additions to the bike, there will be race-ready components as well as parts that add some extra flair to the two-stroke supermoto machine such as:

Non-Slip Saddle

Front Brake Master Reservoir Cap (made of blue anodized CNC aluminum)

Clutch Master Cylinder Cap (made of blue anodized CNC aluminum)

Rider footpegs (made of blue anodized CNC aluminum)

Chain Adjusters (made of blue anodized CNC aluminum with Teflon protection pads)

Rear Wheel Axle Locking Nut (made of blue anodized CNC aluminum)

All of the CNC-machined aluminum pieces are made by Geco Special parts, which is a long-time partner of the L30 Racing Team.

On top of those goodies, the bikes will also sport the same liveries and numbers that TM Racing’s L30 riders use in competitions, even down to the race number. The graphics kit will be added onto the bike, and you can pick between S1 2021 World Champion Marc Reiner Schidt’s livery, multiple-time Italian S4 Champion Kevin Vandi’s livery, or eight-time world champion Thomas Chareyre’s livery.

The bikes will retail for €10,090 EUR or about $10,600 USD give or take. All of the special-edition models will be available to order, but the run will be limited, though no official numbers were reported according to our source. The first batch of these bikes will be available starting July 1, 2022.