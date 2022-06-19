MC News covered Yamaha’s event in the land down under, called the Yamaha Women Only Ride Day which was held in the Sydney Motorsport Park. Thirty riders showed up for the Yamaha Women’s Only Ride Event, and all the participants were able to take part in coaching, workshop, and presentation sessions that were hosted by women for women.

The coaches present for the event were an all-female cast that included the likes of Yamaha’s A4DE, AORC, and ISDE winner, Jess Gardiner, TV presenter Kate Peck, and racer Laura Brown.

Event-goers had got the opportunity to try out Yamaha’s YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 as well as Team Blue’s entry-level D’elight scooter which is otherwise known as the Yamaha NMAX 155 in other markets.

The objective of the Women’s Only Ride Day was not to chase down lap times or to see who is the fastest in the group. Instead, the event’s sessions were in place to build a sense of community with the participants. The air of the event was kept light and also included prizes like power banks, coffee makers, and even Shark helmets.

On the track, there aren’t any cars or pedestrians to get in your way, and it is a controlled environment where you can gear up, saddle up, and improve your skills for the track and for the road. Every practice outing was preceded by a briefing and then a classroom session right after with supplemental video footage provided by the coaches.

Even if the rain poured during the event, participants still saddled up and were able to enjoy the ride. There were also other sessions that were dedicated to motorcycle setup and maintenance like a crash course on tire types, pressure, and inspection as well as other important sessions that cover suspension setup, chain tension adjustment, and many more.