Yamaha Dresses Up The YZF-R125 With A New Sport Pack

It doesn’t get much sportier than Yamaha’s YZF-R range of sportbikes. While in the U.S., you could go straight to an R1, or even an R1M as your very first bike, other countries aren’t as liberal. You see, in most parts of Europe, first-timers need to start on small bikes with engines no bigger than 125 cubes. This is where bikes like the YZF-R125 come into play.

For many of our young motorcyclist friends across the pond, the YZF-R125 is the ultimate beginner bike. Yamaha has made it even better by launching a new Sport Pack for this punchy beginner sportbike. The new kit for the entry-level sportbike is now available in Europe as part of the company's Genuine Accessories line. When outfitted with the accessories from the Sport Pack catalog, the already sporty motorbike gets a sharper and more race-ready aesthetic.

For starters, the front section receives a taller windshield with a smoked tint for more aggressive looks, giving the bike a more race-inspired appeal. The redesigned windshield improves the bike's aerodynamics while also protecting the rider from wind blast when in a full tuck position—not that the wind blast will be that bad given this bike's performance. In addition, the package includes new wheel stickers, turn indicators, a faux carbon-fiber tank garnish, and a snazzy tail tidy with a license plate holder—all of which add to the athletic appearance.

Having said that, the YZF-R125 keeps its beginner-friendly foundation. The smallest of Yamaha's sportbikes rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with skinny tires. The front end of the bike has 41mm inverted forks, while the rear end features a preload-adjustable monoshock. A 292 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear rotor perform braking duties. The Yamaha YZF-R125 is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine produces up to 14.5 horsepower and 8 ft-lbs of peak torque. A six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch sends power to the rear wheels.