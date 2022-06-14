Yamaha’s sportbike family encountered a fork in the road when Team Blue discontinued the iconic YZF-R6 in November, 2020. While the flagship YZF-R1 and entry-level YZF-R3 comprised the brand’s road-going ranks following the R6’s departure, the 2021 YZF-R7 redefined Yamaha’s supersport category.

Road legalities may keep the R/ family apart these days, but the Yamaha Racing Day hopes to reunite the sportbikes at Italy’s Misano World Circuit on June 25, 2022. The event will welcome all R1, R6, and R7 owners to the exclusive one-make track day with a host of activities and courses. Yamaha’s Supersport Pro Tour has already been touring the country, and the final stop will coincide with the Yamaha Racing Day.

The program offers riders the opportunity to test the brand’s latest R/ models, GYTR Performance Products, and receive instruction from the Pedersoli Riding School. Aside from the Supersport Pro Tour, R1M owners can participate in the R1M Experience and take to the track with Alessandro Celestini's MasterClass. If R/ riders prefer to go it alone, Yamaha also offers 20-minute free practice-style track sessions at €50 ($52 USD) each.

The Yamaha Racing Day isn’t just a glorified track day, though. Team Blue will roll out the red carpet for its Superbike World Championship (WSBK) racers including reigning WSBK champ Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Andrea Locatelli, Kotha Nozane, and Garrett Gerloff. CIV SBK rider Randy Krummenacher will also be in attendance alongside YouTube Ambassadors Freccia Verde and Luca di Martino.

Additionally, Yamaha will present Cal Crutchlow, Noriyuki Haga, and Ben Spies’ historic WSBK race machines next to Toprak and Locatelli's current Pata Yamaha R1s. However, Fabrizio Pirovano’s first FZ750 Belgarda will command the most spotlight. Fun for the whole family, the event's Kids Experience will offer PW50 rides for youngsters while the Blu Chill Area features dining and shopping options.

Yamaha may have split its R/ lineup into two categories when it discontinued the road-legal R6, but Yamaha Racing Day is a great way to get the gang back together on the race track.