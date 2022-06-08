Are you an adventure rider living on the east coast of the U.S.? If so, then you may be thrilled to know there’s a new Touratech USA branch that just opened in June, 2022. It’s located in Brookfield, Connecticut, which is practically next door to New York state. Riders located in the eastern half of the U.S. should have an easier and quicker time getting their gear through this branch, since it’s much closer than Touratech USA West in Seattle.

As with the Touratech USA West location, Touratech USA East combines both a physical, brick-and-mortar store that riders can visit in person, along with a distribution center to provide better service to customers who order through the online Touratech USA portal. The store is located just outside Danbury city limits, off of US 7 / US 202 and Interstate 84.

Whether you’re shopping for gear for yourself or for your bike, it can be extremely useful to touch and examine things in person. Even very good websites that have all the measurements and details you need to create a reasonably accurate mental picture of whatever item you’re considering can’t guarantee that products will work out the way you want them to.

That’s where physical retailers can come in handy, particularly when you’re trying on gear. Experienced riders are familiar with this already, but for new riders, it’s important to think about motorcycle gear like you think about your normal, everyday clothes. Just like those, measurements vary widely between manufacturers. That’s especially true with alpha sizes, where one company’s Large can be another company’s Medium, and so on. Seeing and trying on gear in person makes a difference, and Touratech also says that its adventure riding experts will be on hand to help and advise you along the way.

While Touratech is probably best known for its line of adventure motorcycle accessories, the shop will also stock plenty of other adventure-related gear and items in its newest location. Some of the brands you can expect to find include KLIM, Garmin, CruzTOOLS, Backcountry Discovery Routes, Sidi, REV’IT!, RAM, Butler Maps, and more. As the riding season ramps up across North America, it’s good to know there’s another place to check out if you’re in the area.