Overlanding has become massively popular within the SUV and 4x4 truck communities in recent years. While many Overlanders travel via four-wheels, adventure motorcyclists are no strangers to the Overlanding lifestyle. To welcome the moto community with open arms, Overland Expo West will feature motorcycle classes, training, demos, vendors, and parties in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 20-22, 2022.

Motorcycle courses and training are the core of the Overland Expo West program. From off-road rookies to trail experts, the curriculum will cater to a wide range of riders. Day-pass and weekend-pass holders will enjoy access to all the courses offered at the event, with the ADVMoto Skills Area, Gaia GPS Backcountry Skills section, and Around the World Pavilion hosting lessons throughout the weekend.

Gallery: 2022 Overland Expo West

5 Photos

There’s something for everyone on the Overland Expo West itinerary. Gearheads will spring for workshops like Motorcycle Tire Repair, On-Road/Trail Moto Maintenance, and Tools For The Trail, while mile munchers will soak up the Around the World 2Up, Surviving as a Couple on a Long Distance Tour, Minimalist Packing for Adventure Riding seminars.

On the bike, riders can take their skills to the next level at the Motorcycle Expedition Skills Area (MESA). Led by Dragoo Adventure Rider Training (DART), the ADV courses allow riders to learn new skills on a custom-built training course. Classes range from Precision Bike Management to Hill Fail Recovery to Obstacle Crossings.

The Motorcycle Expedition Skills Area will also offer a Freestyle Skills Session, where riders can test their mettle on the challenging course terrain. The fest’s Rally Games will provide some light-hearted fun as well with the Slow Race, Limbo Contest, and Barrel Roll Challenge. Overland Expo West isn't just for current riders, though. Adults and children eager to get on two wheels can also participate in the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro course and the First Steps to Two Wheel Adventure class.

Vendors will also be on hand at the Moto Village with outfitters like Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, Mosko Moto, and Cycle Gear, and manufacturers such as Honda and Triumph ready to prep attendees for their next great adventure. Once the sun sets, riders can also party for a good cause with the Rider Justice Moto Party donating proceeds to Go Ruffly Around the World. With less than one month before the weekend bash, interested ADV and dual sport riders can purchase tickets at the Overland Expo website.