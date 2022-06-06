We all have those friends that commandeer an entire weekend for their birthday celebrations. Apparently, Harley-Davidson is one of those friends, but if you were turning 120 years old, you’d expect that type of commitment as well. Established in 1903, the Motor Company will complete its 120th trip around the sun in 2023.

The firm will mark that momentous occasion with the Harley-Davidson Homecoming taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 13-16, 2023. The MoCo hasn’t revealed the various venues and events comprising the commemorative weekend, but if the brand’s 115th Anniversary Celebration was any indication, we can expect parties, food & drink, music, racing, and group rides.

While short on details, the early announcement allows riders from all over the U.S. and abroad to arrange travel and lodging well ahead of time. However, if you can’t make it to the States, Harley-Davidson's European 120th Anniversary Celebration may be the best alternative. Held in Budapest, Hungary, on June 22-25, 2023, the European event will occur several weeks before the Harley-Davidson Homecoming.

Similar to the U.S. leg, though, organizers haven’t revealed the full itinerary for the Budapest gathering just yet. We anticipate the four-day festival to feature entertainment and dining options aimed at unifying the Harley faithful while also drawing in brand converts. The Bar and Shield recently re-established its commitment to the European market with the Pan Am, Sportster S, and Nightster models, and the 120th Anniversary Celebration gives fans an opportunity to recognize the newly introduced platforms.

Both events may be over one year away, but Harley will rally the troops with The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming challenge in the interim. The promotional event runs through September, 2022 and encourages participants to complete activities and challenges for the chance to win prizes. Harlistas from near and far can win a grand-prize trip to the Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th Anniversary party in Milwaukee next summer. Whether you’re a long-time Hog rider or dipping your toe into the H-D pool, both the Homecoming and 120th Anniversary European Celebration are great ways to celebrate all things Harley.