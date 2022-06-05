Moto Guzzi turned 100 years old in 2021 but because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns and restrictions, the brand had to postpone the brand’s grand centennial. As such, there is not one, but several events that will celebrate the Italian brand’s hundredth year.

The first happened on May 13, 2022, in the Carignano district in Italy. The weekend featured aeronautic displays and attractions and then, of course, the motorcycle displays. The weekend was home to several attractions for event-goers to experience such as the Italian Air Force’s flight simulator. Other plane-related happenings included a performance by the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic team, otherwise known as the “Frecce Tricolori.”

Gallery: Moto Guzzi 100th-Year Anniversary

Following those displays, it was back on the ground with the two-wheelers and Moto Guzzi’s rare “eight cylinders” prototype wheeled out for everyone to see. The legendary prototype was made back in 1955, and it was able to achieve a speed of 285 kilometers per hour or 177 miles per hour. That speed is superbike territory, and Guzzi was doing it back in 1955.

Danilo Luce also made an appearance unfolding words and music for all Guzzista to enjoy. The entire weekend was also dedicated to Guzzistas and Mondo Moto Guzzi 2022 welcomed all the eagles along with other displays of rare and legendary models.

On top of this, Moto Guzzi will also hold its 100th-year celebration with the United States Classic Racing Association, an AMA-affiliated club from June 11 to 12, 2022 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

There’s also more in store for Guzzi this year. From September 8 to 11, Mandello del Lario will host the return of the GMG - Guzzi World Days, and the Citta Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally. Again, there will be bike displays as well as a rally that will span the entire weekend of the second week of September.