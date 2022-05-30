Keeway Introduces Two New 300cc Scooters For The Indian Market

Keeway, a Chinese-owned European scooter and cruiser maker, has launched two new mid-displacement scooter models for the Indian market. Both the Sixties 300i and the Vieste 300 aim to break into the popular scooter market, which is now dominated by maxi-scooters with touring-ready features and retro-style scoots like the Vespa GTS.

The Keeway Sixties 300i is the company's most powerful retro-themed scooter. It has a stylish, vintage look with unique stylistic aspects, and it's evident that Keeway aims to shake up the retro-style mid-displacement scooter market. However, a selling price of Rs 299,000 (about $3,855 USD) for what is essentially a scooter is pretty high, especially in the utility-driven Indian market. Despite this, it is propelled by a 278.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 19 horsepower.

The Keeway Vieste 300, on the other hand, is a real maxi-scooter with the same powerplant as the Sixties 300i. Similarly, it costs Rs 299,000 (about $3,855 USD), although it foregoes classic aesthetics in favor of a more modern appearance. The Vieste 300 might be viewed as a less costly alternative to the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter, as well as a step up from the standard 150cc to 200cc maxi-scooter segment.

Reservations for both scooters have already begun via Keeway's online retail platform, with a reservation fee of Rs 10,000 ($129 USD). The firm anticipates starting deliveries next month, due to its extensive dealer network, which includes 40 locations in 37 cities. Keeway is giving a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty on both scooters to sweeten the sale even more, as well as to develop greater trust in the brand.

In India, Keeway also just produced a 250cc V-twin cruiser. The K-Light 250V is a one-of-a-kind two-wheeler whose pricing has yet to be published. This adds to yet another item we may expect from the Chinese manufacturer, since costs for the cruiser are likely to be released in the first week of June. In addition, Keeway plans to release five bikes this year, with an electric model set to debut in India in 2023.