Hyper naked bikes aren’t meant for riders that recently earned their motorcycling license. Yamaha may have refined the XSR900’s fueling, powerband, and ride modes in 2022, but the neo-retro hyper naked still whips up 117 horsepower (at 10,000 rpm) and 68.6 lb-ft of torque (at 7,000 rpm). That’s a sizeable amount of muscle for any rider, let alone an inexperienced one.

Yamaha isn’t letting that small detail stop it from positioning the updated XSR900 to newer pilots, though. Of course, Team Blue isn’t selling beginners a full-fat hyper naked. Instead, Iwata plans to offer European customers an A2-compatible XSR900. The firm revealed the news at the official XSR900 European press launch in Italy this week, and reports suggest that the neutered naked will hit Yamaha European dealerships by September, 2022.

For those not privy to the EU’s motorcycling license structure, riders must be at least 18 years old to obtain an A2 license. Bikes within the category must not exceed 47 horsepower, and riders must keep the A2 status for two years before moving up to the full A license. Unless the rider is 24 years of age or older, they cannot skip the intermediate A2 class, forcing many youngsters to learn the ropes on more manageable bikes.

For that reason, many manufacturers have released A2-compliant versions of large-capacity models. This approach allows customers to grow into the motorcycle as they reach A-class standing. Suzuki recently launched the GSX-S950 for this very reason, and Yamaha did the same with the 2022 MT-09 and MT-09 SP.

Those familiar with Team Blue’s lineup will know that the XSR900 and the MT-09 share the same 890cc inline-triple engine and die-cast aluminum frame, so it’s no surprise that Yamaha has an A2 XSR up its sleeve. On the other hand, we'll have to wait for Yamaha to officially announce the A2-compliant XSR900 before we comment on the details of the beginner-friendly package.