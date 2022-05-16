Suzuki Releases GSX-S950 A2 Version With 48 Horsepower

The recently updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 has proven to be quite a popular machine in the Japanese naked liter-bike segment. Advancing leaps and bounds from its predecessor, the GSX-S1000 delivers both a renewed styling and performance package, thanks to Suzuki's adoption of a more modern design, complete with sharp and aggressive bodywork. The performance side of things is miles ahead, too, with the integration of a high-tech electronics package.

While the GSX-S1000 is undeniably a motorbike for those with a considerable number of years and miles under their belts, Suzuki hasn't forgotten its younger audience looking to swing a leg over the brand's biggest and baddest naked streetfighter. Similar in many ways to the 1000, the GSX-S950 delivers the same styling package albeit in a more beginner-friendly approach. Changes come in the form of restricted performance by way of altered electronics which limit the bike's power output. More specifically, the 950 is now available in an A2-compliant version, which restricts power to a mere 48 horsepower.

This 108-horsepower drop means that the GSX-S950 is a lot more sluggish and neutered than its unrestricted sibling. Nonetheless, it presents itself as the perfect beginner bike for those who are committed to keeping the bike as their skills progress. This is all well and good as it can later on be de-restricted to produce 95 horsepower—not quite the 152 horsepower that GSX-S1000 produces, but nonetheless guaranteed to provide an exhilarating ride.

It's really interesting to think of how the restrictions will affect the engine's longterm performance and reliability, too. An engine with such a high displacement being restricted to churn out a third of its intended power will indeed prevent premature wear and tear, and if de-restricting it involves simply adjusting the mapping of the ECU, then the A2-compliant GSX-S950 makes perfect sense for those with the budget. 10,400 Euros, or the equivalent of $11,232 USD, is what it'll cost for newbie riders to get their hands on the restricted GSX-S950.

At this point, it's wort mentioning that a restrictor kit isn't the only thing that separates the GSX-S950 from its powerful GSX-S1000 sibling. Its underpinnings are a lot more basic and budget-focused, too. It loses the fully adjustable suspension, but instead, gets non-adjustable inverted front forks. The rear monoshock is a lot more basic, too, and does away wit adjustability other than spring preload. Additionally, the top-range Brembo calipers on the 1000 are replaced with more budget-friendly Tokico stoppers, still with 310 millimeter and 250 millimeter rotors on the front and back respectively.