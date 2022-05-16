The middleweight sportbike landscape has undergone a major shift in the wake of the Aprilia RS 660 and Yamaha YZF-R7. While those two track weapons perfectly suit parallel-twin race series such as MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup, several other manufacturers are leaning into the middleweight category. One specific example is Triumph’s Trident 660 naked bike.

Though the inline-triple sportbike can’t line up on the Twins Cup grid, that didn’t stop digital designer Oberdan Bezzi from imagining a Triumph Trident 660 RR. Dedicated Triumph fans have been clamoring for a Daytona 675 replacement since the Hinckley brand discontinued the supersport model in 2017. Triumph may have released a special-edition Daytona 765 Moto2 in 2020, but the model hasn’t made a return to the brand’s lineup since.

Instead of the Daytona returning to take the Triumph supersport mantle, Bezzi thinks the new 660 platform stands a better chance in the current sportbike market. With the liquid-cooled, DOHC, 660cc inline-triple engine pumping out 80 horsepower and 47 lb.-ft. of torque, it competes directly with Aprilia’s Tuono 660 and Yamaha’s MT-07 naked bikes. Slap on a front fairing and some race-inspired bodywork, and Triumph could have a go head-to-head with the RS 660 and the YZF-R7 as well. At least, that’s what Bezzi’s design suggests.

Of course, the 660 triple, tubular steel perimeter frame, and dual-sided swingarm remain, but the rest of the Trident 660 RR conforms to modern sportbike design cues. The Trident 660’s neo-retro lines make way for an angular tank and body panels. Bezzi even draws from the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 for the front fairing.

In addition to the aggressively-styled bodywork, Bezzi justifies the RR designation with a Brembo front caliper, radial front brake master cylinder, and a Daytona 765 Moto2-inspired exhaust pipe. An Ohlins-branded front end also upgraded the Triumph 660 RR’s spec sheet, but we can’t quite see the rear shock from the rendered image. Hopefully, Triumph is taking notes from the prolific digital designer and comes out with a similarly-equipped Trident 660 RR in the near future.