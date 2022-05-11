When you read the name Wunderlich, what’s the first thing you think of? It’s probably BMWs, right? The German parts and accessories specialist has long focused on crafting items for various BMW motorbikes. If you’ve ever wished that Wunderlich made accessories for other makes, you’re about to get your wish in 2022. Wunderlich Adventure is the company’s new division, and it’s dedicated to non-BMW motorbikes—starting with the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and Special.

“The Harley has an amazing, very powerful engine. The ergonomics are excellent—even for taller people such as myself. As per usual with Harleys, there are ample customization possibilities. A nice overall package. I am very, very impressed by this motorcycle,” Wunderlich CEO Frank Hoffmann said in a statement.

“Owners of the Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the first to be offered a rich assortment of high-quality components made in Germany under the Wunderlich Adventure label. They will be top notch in every aspect and represent everything that customers know and expect from Wunderlich,” added Wunderlich brand manager Herbert Schwarz.

What kinds of accessories has Wunderlich crafted for the Pan America? True to the character of the bike, there are both on-road, touring-oriented accessories, as well as off-road, adventure-oriented accessories. Options include (but are not limited to): engine protection, a wider foot for your side stand, a variety of seat rack and bag options for carrying all your stuff on any trips you’re taking, bar risers, lower footrests, comfort saddle options for rider and passenger, and of course alternative windscreen options. In short, probably most of the things you expected—and maybe even more.

To kick things off right, Wunderlich Adventure is also giving away a number of vouchers to Pan America owners with its new Come On: Bolt On! giveaway. What can you win? The company is giving away a series of vouchers good for amounts between € 50 and € 1,000 (approximately $52.56 to $1,051). Winners can use their vouchers to purchase some of Wunderlich Adventure’s new Pan America accessories lineup.

How do you enter? Wunderlich Adventure has a full entry form online, but you’ll need to submit “a creative photo of your Pan Am.” It’s up to you how you interpret that phrase, of course. If you’re a Pan America owner and you’re interested in this giveaway, head over to the Wunderlich Adventure link in our Sources to find out more and enter.