If you’re one of the many interested in putting Harley-Davidson's Pan America in your garage, there are several options to try it before you buy it. Local Hog dealerships frequently offer test rides and the Motor Company’s Pan America demo tour will be on the road until November, 2021. However, if you need a full day to shake down Harley’s first adventure bike, peer-to-peer motorcycle rental service Twisted Road just added another option.

Located in Huntington Beach, California, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special for rent on Twisted Road is centrally located to Southern California beaches, deserts, forests, and highways. Offered by Sergei L., the Pan Am's innovative adaptive ride height adaptive suspension will suit shorter riders and the comprehensive crash protection favors less than skilled off-roaders.

Those with more dirt experience should rejoice over the tubeless spoked wheelset but also consider the capabilities of the stock Michelin Scorcher tires. At $110, the rental aligns with its competition on the platform, but users should also note that insurance and service fees aren’t included. Thus far, Sergei L. and his Pan America have received two glowing reviews.

“I love seeing new and unique bikes added to our community,” said Twisted Road CEO Austin Rothbard. “It’s exciting to be able to offer this Harley-Davidson Pan America to our community. New model motorcycles enable us to continue leading the way.”

Of course, Twisted Road also offers rentals of the Pan Am’s main competitors like the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada. For those weighing the big-bore adventure bike options, the service could be a one-stop destination before visiting the showroom. If the Pan America isn’t your cup of tea, the service also boasts 3,000 rental motorcycles nationwide. Harley-Davidson may offer a wealth of demo options, but none let the rider thoroughly test the bike as a full-day rental.