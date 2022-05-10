Ixon’s RS2 Summer Gloves Are Here To Keep Your Hands Cool And Protected

With Spring well and truly in full swing in many parts of the northern hemisphere, motorcyclists are beginning to take their beloved steeds out of storage, and racking up some precious miles on the open road. While you may have been able to get away with riding in your fall and winter gear in recent months, rising temperatures suggest that you may be in for some really uncomfortable rides, should you choose not to change your gear.

A lot of riders have dedicated sets of riding gear for different types of weather, but for those of you looking to refresh your gear for this riding season, now’s the best time to do it, as nearly all manufacturers have released their spring and summer collections. Ixon, for one, has released a new pair of sporty riding gloves specific to summer weather called the RS2. The RS2 takes design cues off some of the French brand’s sportier offerings, with styling that’s perfectly suited to the avid sportbike rider. It employs the look of a gauntlet glove, albeit with a shorter cuff and the use of breathable materials.

The Ixon RS2 is made out of an abrasion-resistant mesh fabric on the back of the hand, mated to a soft and supple Amara palm with leather reinforcements. Additional perforated goat leather overlays add tinge of structure to the glove, while integrated knuckle and finger protectors encased in perforated leather ensure maximum breathability. The side of the glove gets leather reinforcements with the Ixon logo prominently displayed. This gives the glove a sporty, almost racing-oriented feel. Furthermore, the index finger comes with a touch-screen compatible tip, allowing you to access your smartphone or GPS device without needing to remove your gloves.

As for overall safety, the Ixon RS2 summer glove is certified PPE level 1. Other amenities include comfort gussets on the fingers for a snug fit that doesn’t impede range of motion. Elastic cuffs with a velcro fastener keep the gloves firmly in place at the wrist. Ixon is offering the RS2 in a total of four colors consisting of black, black/white, black/blue, and black/red, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL. It retails for 54.95 Euros, or the equivalent of around $60 USD. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.