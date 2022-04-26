Take A Closer Look At The One-Off MV Agusta Testalarga

On April 17, 2022 MV Agusta dropped teasers of what could quite possibly be on of the brand’s most limited-edition models, the Testalarga. Now, we’re all familiar with MV Agusta as an extremely exclusive, boutique Italian manufacturer that makes bikes that are as fast as they are beautiful. However this magnificent model is so exclusive that only one will ever be produced.

When the brand first teased the one-off machine, it left a lot of questions unanswered. It only showed us a few images of the bike, most of it showing only the rear section of the machine. This time around, MV Agusta has released more photos, and has even gone a little deeper in explaining the reason for this bike’s existence, as well as highlighting the rich history behind its creation. Of course, in true MV Agusta fashion, the Testalarga is a modern-day representation of the Italian company’s glory days in the world of motorcycle racing.

The one-of-one MV Agusta Testalarga is meant to be a modern-day depiction of the 1973 racing machine of the same name. Back then, the motorcycle won several races all over the world under the wing of none other than Giacomo Agostini. The motorcycle got its name from its oversized cylinder heads, with Testalarga being a portmanteau of the words Testa, which translates to Head, and Larga, which translates to Wide. When incorporated with the styling and stellar performance of the present day Superveloce 800, you have the perfect recipe for a truly special, one-of-a-kind motorcycle.

To make things even better, unique styling elements exclusive to the Testalarga are flaunted in the one-off machine. For instance, a special livery inspired by MV Agusta’s signature red and silver makes the bike stand out from the rest of the already beautiful Superveloce lineup. Additionally, the bike sports some refinements to the headlight, as well as a slight modification to the lower fairing allowing heat from the exhaust to escape more freely.

Underneath it all lies the extremely potent Superveloce platform which is derived from the razor-sharp F3 800 super sport. It gets a punchy 798cc inline three-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower—the most powerful triple of this displacement in a production motorcycle. Of course, MV Agusta’s sophisticated range of electronic rider aids, as well as premium suspension and braking components from no less than Marzocchi and Brembo all come as standard in this exotic machine.