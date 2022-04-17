MV Agusta’s no stranger to beautiful and limited production models. The Superveloce has been the canvas for some of the brand’s most coveted editions in recent memory.

The MV Agusta Ago is one such edition among plenty that are limited in number. The Ago, in particular, was limited to a 311 production run. MV Agusta also showcased its piece at EICMA 2021 and it even won the “Most Beautiful Bike” award at the show last year.

Now, for 2022, the brand is teasing us once again with another one-of-a-kind release called the Testalarga, which translates from Italian to “Broadhead.” The initial teaser for the bike was posted about four days ago on Instagram.

The main cover photo was of the Superveloce’s seat perforated suede seat. Other detailed shots include what looks like a shot of the motorcycle's left fairing that also has perforations as well as a look into the color scheme of the bike. It appears that MV Agusta will be employing a similar color palette to that of the Ago with red, white, and gold. If you look closely, you’ll see that MV Agusta will go with a pair of yellow wheels, at least in the front.

The next shot shows the tail of the Superveloce which includes details like an Italian Tricolore, as well as the edition’s name spelled out on the cowl. We then get a shot of the fuel cap, that has a splash of gold to tie in with the rest of the bike. The last show in the initial teaser is a rear shot of the bike, and you can even pick out the dual exhaust tips waving at you from the bottom of the image.

Following the initial teaser, MV Agusta then posted another image on both its Facebook and Instagram feeds. This time, we’re treated to a rear quarter shot of the bike’s tail that reveals that the rear wheel will be finished in gold, and wrapped in Pirelli tires.

The post reads that the Testalarga will have a 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) time of just 3.05 seconds and a 0 to 200 kilometer (124 miles per hour) time of just 9 seconds.

Then that’s about it for now. MV Agusta did not specify any release or launch date. The brand simply told us to “Stay tuned for the full unveiling of #Testalarga.” Well, okay then, MV, We’ll wait a little while longer.