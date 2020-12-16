In a bit of news that will surprise absolutely zero people, the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Limited Edition sold out in only a matter of hours upon its release. The team from Varese hosted a live streaming launch to celebrate this exquisite new model, straight from the halls of its historic factory.

Just like that, all 110 bikes sold out in less than 24 hours. It’s a situation that’s very similar to when the company launched the Superveloce 75 Anniversario Limited Edition in November, 2020. While this year has been like no other in living memory in so many ways, MV Agusta is clearly doing its best to make sure that it goes out with a bang.

”This exceptional collaboration with Alpine is part of our vision,” MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov said in a statement.

”The development and the launching of new models is an important element of the industrial plan we presented two years ago. The Superveloce Alpine is the latest successful example of this policy, and proof that our efforts are paying off,” he continued.

“I am delighted with yet another instant success, especially since we can share it with our partners in this project: Alpine, a brand and a company with whom we have so much in common. The Superveloce Alpine certainly benefited from the synergies between our two teams that naturally occurred during this project.”

Anything bearing the name Superveloce is virtually guaranteed to be a stunning work of art. Here’s hoping that since the Superveloce Alpine LE came with MV’s special Racing Kit, at least one of these makes it to the track. Santa, if you’re listening, a nice video with good audio of one of these in anger out on a track would make an excellent gift. You wouldn’t even have to wrap it, and it could be a gift for multiple people around the world at once!