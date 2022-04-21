Fantic Motor Releases 2022 Apparel Collection

Indeed, part of the fun of the two-wheeled lifestyle is the style and fashion that it brings. As diehard motorcycle aficionados, we like to represent our favorite brands and bikes whether we’re on or off the bike. It’s no surprise that the motorcycle apparel industry is worth millions, and now more than ever, gear and equipment makers are bringing out the stylish and more fashionable side of their products.

Fantic Motor is one of those manufacturers whose bikes present themselves as lifestyle products as much as they do fun and enjoyable modes of transport. To complement the brand’s head-turning machines, Fantic Motor has introduced its 2022 apparel collection to appeal to its loyal customer base, as well as folk looking to represent the Italian brand, be it on or off the bike. Fantic’s 2022 collection is divided into two sub-collections, the first of which is dubbed ‘The Street Race’.

The Street Race collection features sporty styling by way of subtle designs that really highlight Fantic’s boutique Italian character. The collection features three different T-shirt designs consisting of the Fantic Maxi Logo, Fantic Box Logo, and the Fantic Basic Logo. Meanwhile, two sweatshirt designs are available, too, and these are the Fantic Box Logo Fleece with round neck, and Fantic Maxi Logo Hoodie. These designs are featured atop a variety of color options ranging from red, green, black, and white.

Up next, ‘The Authentic Lap’ collection leverages on Fantic’s Caballero range of two-wheelers, and takes a more classic approach. It focuses on the brand’s heritage via a minimalist look featuring two-tone designs. The collection consists of two T-shirt designs: Caballero Authentic and Caballero Main Logo, as well as two sweatshirts consisting of Caballero Authentic Fleece with a crew neck and the Caballero Iconic Tracksuit.

Fantic Motor’s 2022 apparel collection is already available in the company’s e-commerce platform linked below. A variety of sizes and cuts are offered for both men and women, and all products are made out of 100 percent cotton. Do note, however, that there’s no mention of Fantic’s streetwear being CE-rated for motorcycle use.