The Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are two of Royal Enfield's most popular models. In reality, it was these two machines that rocketed the Indian company from relative obscurity to global recognition. The 650 Twins gave exceptional value for money with a robust chassis and vintage throwback styling, much to the delight of the budget-conscious classic biker crowd.

Royal Enfield unveiled special edition variants of the 650 Twins at EICMA 2021 to celebrate the company's 120th anniversary. The Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 both had sleek and beautiful paint schemes with black with gold accents, blacked-out mechanical components, and unique design add-ons. There will only be 480 of these bikes built in all, and they will all be split between Europe, America, and Southeast Asia.

A variety of cosmetic changes identify the Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120th Anniversary Edition. They have a black and gold theme with gold embellishments throughout. On the fuel tank, which is plated in Royal Enfield's striking 'Black Chrome,' there is a brass tank badge, hand-painted gold pinstripes, and a 120th Anniversary logo. Royal Enfield has also added features like a fly screen, an engine guard, heel protectors, and bar-end side mirrors, which are otherwise aftermarket add-ons on the regular versions.

A total of 120 units—60 for the Continental GT 650, and 60 for the Interceptor 650 have been allocated in the APAC region, to be shared between Australia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and the Philippines. Needless to say, these bikes will be extremely rare, and seeing one in the wild will be a rare occurrence. On top of that, the allocation for Australia and New Zealand has already been completely sold out, less than 24 hours after bookings had opened. It won’t be surprising if the allocations for all other countries in the APAC region are all accounted for, too.

Aside from the cosmetic changes, mechanical components of the bikes remain unaltered. As a result, they continue to be powered by a 648cc air-cooled and fuel-injected parallel-twin engine. Both bikes have a power output of 47 hp and a torque output of 38 ft-lbs. The bike is supported by traditional telescopic front forks and a set of preload-adjustable shocks in the back, while disc brakes with dual-channel ABS bring it to a confident stop.