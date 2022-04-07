In the motorcycle world, the term Fireblade is synonymous with high-performance. Having achieved legend status, the Fireblade, across all its generations, has a special place in the hearts of many sportbike aficionados across the globe. The bike has transformed itself over the course of 30 years. This bike has always been on top of Honda’s superbike model range. In 2022, the legendary sportbike celebrates its 30th birthday.

The current generation Honda Fireblade, designated CBR1000RR-R, was released in a 30th Anniversary Edition livery at EICMA 2021. Needless to say, Honda Italy isn’t done celebrating the legacy of this racing icon. On April 23, 2022, Honda is giving the opportunity to all Fireblade owners across all generations to participate in a track day at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. All models ranging from the first generation CBR900RR from 1992, to the well-loved Fireblade 954, to the current generation with more R’s than any other bike out there, are welcome to join in the excitement of this event meant to pay homage to the iconic machine.

Those eager to participate in the event will have to pay a fee of just 60 Euros. After that, participants will have access to the track for three rounds consisting of 20 minute sessions each. Timing services consisting of transponder rentals will be included in the fee, too. You know, in case anyone wants to get a little bit competitive with lap times. Furthermore, a tire-changing service will also be available during the event. This is ideal particularly for those who’ll be riding their bikes all the way from home to track, and back again.

The Honda Fireblade 30th Anniversary track day will also be accompanied by a special stage of the Honda Live Tour. Those not interested in riding on the track can instead book test rides around the circuits surrounding streets. Honda’s street bike and scooter range will be open for test rides, and all you need is a certified helmet and driver’s license. For those of you interested in participating in the event, all you need to do is to download the application forms and privacy policy on Honda Italy’s official website (linked below), fill them out, and send them to moto.clubgira@gmail.com to secure your slot in this historic track day.