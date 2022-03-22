Ducati has released its 2021 sales report, and things are looking good for the House of Borgo Panigale. In the official press release, Ducati reported the best revenues and operating profit it has ever recorded. This goes on top of really good sales performance, too. It seems that its efforts to revitalize a large chunk of its lineup have paid off, and new bikes such as the Monster and Multistrada V4 are enjoying impressive sales.

In total, Ducati sold a record figure of 59,447 motorcycles to two-wheeler aficionados around the world. This resulted in a 24-percent increase over 2020 numbers, which saw just 48,042 bikes sold. It even outperformed pre-pandemic figures by over 12 percent, with 53,183 motorcycles turned over to customers back in 2019. Granted, the sudden uptick in motorcycle sales in 2021 was seen by several manufacturers, too, as a good number of people turned to motorcycling as their leisure activity of choice, following the heightened restrictions placed on social gatherings.

As for revenues, Ducati has posted outstanding growth, with a total of 878 million Euros for 2021. This is a 30-percent spike from 2020 revenues which stood at 676 million Euros, and a 23-percent increase from 2019 numbers which stood at 716 million Euros. The company’s profits, meanwhile, were also reported at record highs with a 154-percent increase from 2020 at 61 million Euros in 2021, as against just 24 million Euros in 2020. In 2019, Ducati posted 52 million Euros in profits, meaning that 2021 figures displayed 18 percent growth versus pre-pandemic numbers.

It’s interesting to note that Ducati was able to achieve record revenue and profit figures despite the various difficulties faced by the industry, including the semiconductor shortage, as well as issues in the supply chain. Furthermore, Ducati has also made notable progress in technological developments, such as securing the spot as the supplier for the next generation MotoE bikes, as well as numerous developments in the field of electric powertrains.

Overall, Ducati opened a total of 84 new dealerships all across the globe in 2021. This bumped up Ducati’s presence to a total of 790 dealers in more than 90 countries. For the first time, the number of Ducati employees exceeded 1,900 individuals in 2021. Ducati claims that it offers excellent working conditions for its employees, as well as an environment that’s conducive to innovation. In fact, Ducati was granted the Top Employer Italy certification for the eighth consecutive time. It’s good to know that Ducati doesn’t just make awesome bikes, but takes care of its employees, too.