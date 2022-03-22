French Gear Maker Bering Releases Cobalt Crossover Jacket

Touring jackets are one of the best options when it comes to all-around riding jackets. Be it for long rides in unpredictable weather or quick daily commutes, touring jackets offer adequate comfort and maximum protection. When it comes to style, however, touring jackets have a very distinct look that detracts greatly from the style-focused street or retro apparel.

Luckily, Bering has just released the Cobalt, a minimally styled touring jacket that’s equally stylish for both street and touring purposes. The French gear and equipment manufacturer has blurred the lines when it comes to styling pertaining to street and touring equipment. The Cobalt, while equipped with most of the standard features you’d find on a touring jacket, employs a slimmer, more streamlined profile, with understated color options which exude a youthful and sporty nature. Bering is calling it a “crossover” jacket, meaning that it fulfills a variety of purposes. Let’s take a closer look at some of its features.

For starters, the Cobalt flaunts a BW Tech Super membrane that offers wind and water resistance. A removable Shelltech Super thermal liner also comes standard, and provides just a bit more insulation when the temperatures drop. On top of all this, an ADS ventilation system activated by zippers on the sides and back allow you to instantly increase airflow for when temperatures rise as the weather clears up. When it comes to touring-friendly amenities, the Cobalt’s got you covered with a total of seven pockets providing you ample storage space for all of your personal belongings.

The Bering Cobalt crossover jacket is compatible with a variety of touring pants, thanks to a connection zipper at the waist, allowing you to use it as a full-fledged touring jacket for long-distance rides. As for protection, it comes standard with removable level 1 CE-certified ALPHA protectors on the elbows and shoulders. A pocket capable of accommodating a standard back protector is incorporated in the design, too. As such, the Cobalt receives Class A PPE certification, and conforms to the EN 17092 standard.

The new Bering Cobalt jacket is available in black, for those looking for a subtle look, and khaki, which actually looks more like green, for those with an adventurous palette. It retails for 299.99 Euros, or roughly $339 USD, with international shipping options available for an added fee. Do note that prices may vary depending on where in the world you're from.