Bering Releases New Portland Jacket Made From Recycled Materials

With awareness for the environment growing faster than ever before, companies are coming up with innovative new products to lessen our carbon footprint. The influx of numerous electric vehicles is a clear testament to this. Innovation is also booming in the gear industry. The likes of Andromeda Moto, and its vegan-approved jackets, and more recently, French manufacturer Bering and its Portland jacket are all innovating towards a greener tomorrow.

Bering, a popular French motorcycle apparel and gear maker, has released its first eco-friendly certified jacket called the Portland. It's made almost entirely out of recycled materials, and provides as much protection as a standard textile motorcycle jacket. Its main structure is made out of a reinforced recycled polyester, which makes use of the equivalent of 100 recycled plastic bottles per jacket. Designed as a winter jacket, the Portland is surprisingly laden with features, and can be configured for use in varying climates.

To keep you nice and toasty in cold and wet weather, the Portland is equipped with a fixed mesh lining also made out of recycled fibers. A removable overshirt made from waterproof Shelltech lining also comes with the jacket, and just like the rest of it, is made out of recycled materials, too. Bering has integrated an ADS ventilation system into the Portland keeping it breathable.

Ensuring a perfect fit, the Bering Portland gets an adjustable press-stud collar with extensions. Adjustment straps on the sleeves keep them snug on your arms, and prevent wind flapping at higher speeds. The same can be found on the cuffs and hips. The Portland also features a zipper that allows you to connect it to compatible riding pants. Amenities consist of a variety of pockets—a total of four outer pockets, and two inner pockets for your wallet and other personal belongings.

As for protective features, the Portland is outfitted with CE-rated OMEGA shoulder and elbow protectors. It comes ready to accommodate a CE-rated back protector, too, thanks to a built-in pocket. The jacket conforms to EN 1621-1: 2013 and EN 17092 standards and holds a class A PPE rating. Sizes range from S all the way to 4XL, and it retails for 499.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $565 USD. International shipping options are available for a fee on various online stores.