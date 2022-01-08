French gear brand, Bering, just released a new pair of pants for adventure-touring, the Westport. Designed to keep you riding even if the weather isn’t cooperating, these pants are also equipped with the right pieces to protect you in a tumble and made to keep you comfortable.

Riders who’ve gone on long rides know the hassle of wet and even cold weather. As such, it’s important to come prepared no matter what may come your way. If you frequent cold climates, then it’s recommended that you get a good pair of pants with insulating layers along with a proper jacket, and perhaps some heated gloves as well.

This is one piece of the puzzle to make sure your limbs don’t get frostbite or get too wet if the sky does decide to open up. The Westport has an outer shell that is constructed from Taslon fabric, which is abrasion resistant with strategically-placed elastics to help with your freedom of movement.

Underneath, the Westport comes with a BWtech super laminated membrane with a removable Shelltech Classic lining. Once the rain clears and the sun shines, you can open up the pants’ ventilation zips on the thighs which also come with the Pulse Air System that flows through to the fixed mesh liner.

To protect from falls, the pants come equipped with a set of Omega brand CE level 1 protector for the knees that can be adjusted up and down. There are also protectors on the hips that may also be shifted around.

Then to keep your jacket from rolling up or wandering and exposing your back, you can mate your upper and lower with the zipper located above the posterior section of the pants. Another pair of zippers can also be found on the ankles for easy on and off, and the pants are also length adjustable which can save you a trip to the tailor.

Sizes range from S up to 4XL, and the price for a pair of these trousers is about $350 USD (€309.99 EUR).