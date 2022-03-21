The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) frequently partners with motorcycle brands to help raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research. In 2021, Honda helped the non-profit with the inaugural Ride for Kids Day and Comoto brands (RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, etc.) supported the program with a month-long fundraising initiative.

Taking place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the second annual Ride for Kids will continue the tradition on September 18, 2022. PBTF will host more than 20 in-person Ride for Kids events throughout the nation, but participants can establish their own group and individual rides to help the cause. Honda and Comoto return in support of PBTF, but motorcycle and automotive insurance company Geico also joins the fray in 2022.

Thanks to the help of motorcycle industry brands, PBTF will be able to put more funds toward its emergency financial assistance Butterfly Fund and Early Career Development research grants.

“National Ride for Kids Day is an opportunity for riders across the nation to hit the road in support of kids battling brain tumors,” noted PBTF’s National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Bob McNamara. “Any rider anywhere can contribute to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation by simply doing what they love, riding. We’re excited to continue mobilizing the motorcycling community through National Ride for Kids Day in support of families who need us now more than ever.”

The 20222 Ride for Kids registration is already open and motorcyclists can begin fundraising as soon as they sign up. Those participating also have the chance to win Honda motorcycles and additional prizes and incentives will be announced as September 18, 2022, approaches.

“It is an honor to be part of the Ride for Kids community,” added PBTF Board of Directors member and Comoto CEO Ken Murphy. “The Comoto Family of Brands is committed to helping the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation create new avenues to engage powersports enthusiasts across the country in the fight to end childhood brain cancer.”