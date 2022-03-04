Ryan Dungey may be known for his bowing out of racing while still at the top of his game, but his legacy won’t just consist of on-track accolades. After amassing four motocross championships and four supercross titles, the KTM rider turned his attention to making a difference in the community while also promoting the sport of motorcycling. Recently, the Ryan Dungey Foundation (RDF) partnered with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike for the Opportunity Awaits ride event in Pala, California.

On the heels of that successful gathering, RDF will donate five All Kids Bike Learn-To-Ride Program to schools throughout the nation. For those that aren’t familiar with All Kids Bike, the non-profit supports elementary physical education classes with an 8-lesson curriculum, staff training and certification, helmets, and a fleet of Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes.

Once the students have gained enough confidence, balance, and awareness, instructors can convert the 14 Strider push bikes into pedal bikes. Since 2018, All Kids Bike has established 479 kindergarten PE programs throughout the U.S. Thanks to RDF, the latest school to receive the All Kids Bike treatment is Vivian Banks Charter School in Pala, California.

“Riding a bike is a developmental milestone that introduces a lifetime of confidence, mobility, joy, and overall wellbeing,” stated Vivian Banks Principal Eric Kosch. “We are so grateful to bring this amazing opportunity to our students. This program would not have been possible without the generous gift from (the Ryan Dungey Foundation).”

Following the Vivian Banks donation, RDF will donate four additional All Kids Bike programs to four other schools. The locations will be chosen based on their significance to Ryan Dungey and his decorated career.

“Our foundation is grounded in creating opportunities for the next generation of children. And what better way than more kids on two-wheels,” explained Dungey. “This group of schools has a lot of meaning. From the beginning, it was important to me to go back to communities that have been important parts of my life and racing career. From where I grew up, to where I won my first race as an amateur, to where I lived and trained as a pro, to bringing it full circle this year, where I hosted my first event for my foundation.”