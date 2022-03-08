Check Out This Bolt-On Fairing Kit For The Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins consisting of the Continental GT and Interceptor are undoubtedly among the best looking retro bikes in the beginner friendly market. It’s long been known that Royal Enfield has been encouraging its loyal customers and patrons to customize and personalize their motorcycles. In fact, the Indian manufacturer has been holding several events, both online and in person, to showcase the creativity of Royal Enfield owners.

Naturally, when Royal Enfield introduced the 650 Twins in 2018, they took the custom scene by storm. Builds which use either the Continental GT or Interceptor as a platform rolled out left and right, and came in all shapes and sizes. This time around, Indian aftermarket and accessories maker MK Designs has released a new product that will give the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT a sportier aesthetic. The new fairing kit is designed to bolt directly on to the 650 Twins’ chassis, giving it a classy, retro-style, and sporty aesthetic.

When looked at head on, you could even say that the bolt-on fairing kit resembles that of the recently unveiled Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. It isn’t a direct adaptation of a classic race fairing, but rather a neo-retro design language that gives the Royal Enfield 650 Twins a dash of sophistication and sporty style. MK Designs says that the entire kit weighs just seven kilograms including the mounts—pretty impressive especially considering the size of the fairing. As part of the package, a 5.75 inch round headlight, top faring, side panels, and a belly pan are included.

Specific to the Continental GT, a 25 mm handlebar lowering kit is included in the package. This gives the bike a slightly more aggressive riding position, further accentuating the café racer aesthetic. The kit is made out of a fiberglass reinforced plastic material, assuring its durability and lightweight construction. As mentioned, it tips the scales at seven kilograms, barely noticeable when added to the bike's 202-kilogram wet weight.

As for pricing, MK Designs has pegged the bolt-on fairing kit at a very affordable Rs 31,490, which translates to around $410 USD, for the Interceptor 650. Meanwhile, the kit for the Continental GT is slightly more affordable at RS 29,990, or the equivalent of $390 USD. If you’re in the U.S., or any other part of the world other than India, I’m pretty sure you can arrange to have this kit ordered and shipped to wherever you are for an added fee. MK Designs does note that the kit will take around three weeks to produce upon order.