University of Adelaide researchers believe they've figured out superabsorption, which could lead to quantum batteries for vehicles. Currently, most electric vehicles are powered by lithium-ion battery cells, such is the case with companies like Zero, and GASGAS.

However, battery technology might literally take a quantum leap forward once scientists crack the code. The new discovery is a key step in the charging speed of this next-generation technology.

Dr. James Q. Quach, a Ramsay Fellow in the School of Physical Sciences, and the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS) at the University of Adelaide, summed it up: “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time the bigger they get.”

“It is theoretically possible that the charging power of quantum batteries increases faster than the size of the battery which could allow new ways to speed charging.”

“The active layer of the microcavity contains organic semiconductor materials that store the energy. Underlying the superabsorbing effect of the quantum batteries is the idea that all the molecules act collectively through a property known as quantum superposition,”

“As the microcavity size increased and the number of molecules increased, the charging time decreased.”

Quantum batteries, in theory, will allow for faster charging times the larger the battery gets. The concept of superabsorption supports this theory, and the technology’s application can spur the development of the electric vehicle industry should it be adopted by manufacturers well into the future. Cars and motorcycles with electric battery packs don’t need to wait long hours at a charging stop should quantum batteries become a reality. According to the team, the next step in the journey will be to create a working quantum battery prototype.