KTM’s Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience is back again for 2022, offering a unique MotoGP spectating experience for its biggest fans. If you’re one of them, then you’ll definitely want to learn more about what, where, and when you’ll be able to participate, so read on. The 2022 MotoGP calendar is packed with more races than ever, and KTM plans to band its fans together in full force to cheer on their favorite team.

As of February 28, 2022, KTM plans to offer the Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience at seven of the 21 races that are currently on the MotoGP 2022 calendar. All but one of these races are located in Europe, with the sole outlier being the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, which is currently scheduled for October.

Here’s the full calendar of races where KTM fans can hang out together and show their support for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factor Racing teams on track:

May 13 through 15, 2022: Grand Prix de France at Le Mans, France

June 3 through 5, 2022: Gran Premi de Catalunya at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

June 17 through 19, 2022: Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring, Germany

June 24 through 26, 2022: TT Assen at TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands

August 5 through 7, 2022: British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

August 19 through 21, 2022: Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich at Red Bull Ring, Austria

October 14 through 16, 2022: Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, Australia

Full information on how to sign up for the KTM Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience at each of the participating races is included at the link in our Sources. KTM will distribute fan kits to all participants who sit in the KTM grandstands at these races, which will include a KTM cap, t-shirt, bag, earplugs, and a flag you can wave to show your support. The kits will be available to those sitting in the grandstands on the Sunday morning of the race weekend, from the KTM truck that will be stationed just outside the official KTM grandstand.

As with all events during these uncertain times, be sure to check closer to the event date to make sure that the schedule remains as you expect it to be. It’s shaping up to be an action-packed MotoGP season, and KTM is hoping that all its fans will join them for the ride this year.