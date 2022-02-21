Moto Morini Unveils Special X-Cape Gold Wheels Edition

Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, is introducing a unique variant of the X-Cape 650 adventure bike to its inventory for the 2022 season, in honor of the company's 85th anniversary. Moto Morini is calling it the Gold Wheels Edition, which is based on the mid-range X-Cape 650 adventure-tourer, and carries over practically all of the special characteristics of the special model.

Moto Morini equips the Gold Wheels Edition with gold-colored spoked rims to give the X-Cape an even more exquisite appearance. Alberto Monni, Deputy General Manager of Moto Morini, expounds on the significance of this special model stating: “The color gold represents the prestige and energy of the Moto Morini family – which, among other things, celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2022.” The gold rim option goes well with the other options, which include black cast or black wire-spoke rims.

The new special edition variant's technology and features are totally unchanged. The Gold Wheels Edition is available in Italy for 7,690 Euros ($8,690 USD), which is 200 Euros more expensive than the black wire rim version and 500 Euros more expensive than the cast-aluminum rim version. The special edition Gold Wheels version of the X-Cape commemorates the company’s 85th anniversary, as well as the brand’s fifth year of being under the ownership of Chinese company, Zhongneng Vehicle Group.

The 649cc parallel-twin, eight-valve engine produces 60 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 42 ft-lbs of torque at 7,000 rpm. It has a declared top speed of 108 miles per hour and is driven by a Bosch electronic fuel-injection system. Steel tube trellis frame, adjustable Marzocchi fork, Brembo brakes, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires are included on the bike.