When Moto Morini revealed the 2022 X Cape 650 just before EICMA 2021, the newcomer sent a shudder through the middleweight ADV class. Brimming with diverse options from the Yamaha Tenere 700 to the Aprilia Tuareg 660 to the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, the segment features some of the most exciting models in motorcycling.

While Moto Morini’s entry brings Brembo brakes, Marzocchi suspension, and a 7-inch TFT display to the table, customers won’t have to lay down all their chips to purchase one. At €7,290 (~$8,150 USD), the X Cape 650 might be one of the best deals currently on the market.

As a subsidiary of Zhongneng Vehicle Group (ZVG), Moto Morini’s ultra-competitive pricing aligns with the other Chinese firms such as CFMoto and QJ Motors. On the other hand, Motor Morini reports that the X Cape 650 has been designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy. Thanks to that attention to detail coupled with an affordable MSRP, Moto Morini Deputy Director Alberto Monni thinks the firm has a hit on its hands.

“We believe the X-Cape to be a transversal bike, suitable for all ages and a very large clientele, explained Monni. “It goes without saying that this bike, first of all, satisfies the needs of the user who is passionate about adventure bikes, who therefore wants a bike suitable for everyday use, for couple trips and also for any off-road excursions.”

While Monni is undoubtedly excited about the platform’s potential, it’s hard to fathom such a handsomely equipped motorcycle at such a bargain-basement price. However, the Deputy Director is quick to shower praise on ZVG for its cost management practices.

“Important and meticulous work has been done to contain costs, without sacrificing quality components,” revealed Monni. “The production volumes and the economies of scale ensured by our parent company have made this result possible,”

Monni was also quick to point out that there’s more where the X Cape 650 came from— Trivolzio, Italy.

“All 1,200 cc have always been assembled in the Trivolzio plant, including these end of series bikes (Corsaro, Milano, and Super Scrambler). By force of circumstances, it will not be possible to speak of a simple restyling, but of the actual development of the new E5 versions. We are already working on it in Trivolzio.”