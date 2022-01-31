Zongshen Reveals New RX1S Adventure Bike

Small displacement adventure bikes may not make a lot of sense in the U.S., where roads are sprawling and highways are plentiful. In Asia, however, where motorcycles are seen as utilities rather than luxuries, small-capacity machines reign supreme. In recent years, manufacturers have become more adventurous when it comes to new small bikes. More and more, we’re seeing new sportbikes, ADVs, and even cruisers with engines smaller than 300cc.

The newest bike to enter the small-displacement adventure segment comes from Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zongshen, with the RX1S. In China, the new edition of the entry-level ADV has undergone visual and mechanical upgrades, and it competes with the Honda CRF190L. The motorcycle's design is identical to that of its sibling, the RX1. This one, on the other hand, has a new blue and silver paint scheme. It also boasts a taller stance, with 175mm of ground clearance, up from 170mm on the RX1.

The RX1S is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 25 horsepower and 17 ft-lbs of torque. Tech elements such as a semi-digital instrument cluster that displays odometer readings, a clock, and gear position complement its decent performance. A long-travel USD fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back make up the suspension. It uses a single disc at both ends, which are aided by dual-channel ABS.

The other elements of the bike do, however, suggest that it was made to fit a budget. For instance, it gets a basic halogen headlamp with DRLs, as well as a tall, albeit non-adjustable windscreen. Rider and passenger accommodations consist of a single-piece step-up seat,. The RX1S packs a 14-litre fuel tank, tail rack, and an upswept exhaust, for that unmistakable ADV aesthetic. Lastly, th e RX1S is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels encased in 100 and 130-section tires on the front and back respectively.