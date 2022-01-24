We all know that a good pair of motorcycle boots can protect us in a crash, but what if you want to wear sneakers instead? While regular sneakers aren’t ideal for riding, plenty of gear makers offer a variety of motorcycle sneakers that split the difference between a sweet pair of kicks and the protective features found in a good pair of moto boots, so you can get the best of both worlds. Italian gear maker Stylmartin has a wide range of moto sneakers available, and the Double WP is its newest offering.

It’s hard to think of a more classic color combination than black and red, which is currently the only color combo offered on the Stylmartin Double WP. The shoe features a high-top design, with black mostly dominating the exterior of the shoe. A red sole and red accents help keep your eye interested, including the duo-tone red and black laces.

The upper is made of full grain Idro leather, which is sourced from Perwanger Leather, an Italian company based in the Alps that has leather-tanning roots that date all the way back to 1780. The sole is made of a grippy rubber compound to help your feet get good traction on the pavement.

Going inside these kicks, a pair of PU malleolus inserts mounted internally guard your ankles on both sides. There’s also a waterproof and breathable membrane and air mesh on the interior for added comfort. The footbed is anatomically designed, breathable, and also removable if you need to change it out.

These waterproof Stylmartin Double WP sneakers are made in Europe using Italian designs, and meet CE certification EN 13634:2017 standards. Their available sizes range from Euro 36 to 47. Currently, the Stylmartin Italy website lists availability as “coming soon,” at an MSRP of €179. Stylmartin’s U.S. website will let you add them to your cart at the time of writing (January 24, 2022), at a cost of $209.95 plus shipping. If you’re in a different region and are interested in these moto sneakers, pricing and availability may vary.