This Gorgeous Yellow Ducati 748 Is Begging You To Take It Home

The Ducati 748 is nearly identical to the Ducati 916, both of which were designed by famed designer Massimo Tamburini, and share design characteristics with the iconic Ducati Supermono. The only variations are the back tire size (the 748 has a smaller 180 tire) and the engine capacity. The engine's shorter piston stroke allows it to reach a higher rev ceiling of 11,500 RPM, while the smaller pistons aid acceleration.

Needless to say, a motorcycle as beautiful as the iconic 916 is certainly deserving of a place in the most discerning collector's garage. That said, now may be your chance to get a decent example of the Ducati 748 at a really good price. This 2001 Ducati 748 has been listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. While it isn't perfect, and could use some elbow grease to make it perfect, it could certainly make for a fine addition for budding bike collectors, as well as those looking to learn how to work on bikes themselves. Yes, Ducati's Desmodromic twins are notorious for being rather maintenance-intensive.

This 2001 Ducati 748 comes with adjustable Showa suspension, Brembo disc brakes and three-spoke 17-inch rims, a single-sided swingarm, Vance & Hines carbon-fiber slip-on exhaust system, a dry clutch, and separate rider and passenger seats. The seller bought the bike in August 2020, and the timing belts were replaced, the engine coolant and brake fluid were refreshed, the oil was changed, and the chain was cleaned and lubricated in September 2020. With a clean Carfax report and a clear New York title in the seller's name, this 748 has 10,000 miles and is offered at no reserve.

The factory-rated output of the liquid-cooled 748cc DOHC Desmoquattro L-twin was 97 horsepower and 55 lb-ft of torque. Desmodromic valve actuation, Marelli electronic fuel injection, and a Vance & Hines slip-on exhaust with dual carbon-fiber underseat mufflers are just a few of the features. At present, the standing bid for this beautiful machine is at $1,900. With bidding closing in just six days, be sure to check this bike out in the original listing linked below.