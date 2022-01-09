Few bikes can match the value of a well-preserved and limited-edition Ducati, but this isn’t just any limited-edition Ducati, it’s a homologation model that has passed through one owner, and one owner only.

In 1996, Ducati decided to homologate 54 examples of the 916 SPA, which was to find its way into AMA Superbike racing. As such, SPA stands for Sport Production America, which was a variant based on the 916, and is also known as the 955 SP. Instead of the standard 916cc L-Twin engine that can be found on the standard model, this one comes with a 955cc motor paired with a six-speed transmission. Handling-wise it gets a set of Showa front forks, an Öhlins monoshock, Brembo Billet GP brakes, and a Termignoni exhaust system with carbon mufflers.

Carbon fiber parts dominate the bodywork of the bike, as well as other lightweight components, which bring the bike’s weight down from the standard 916’s 449 pounds to 429 pounds.

As for its last service, the bike got its last oil change back in June 2021, along with a replaced timing belt, flushed fuel injectors, and all the other new fluids. The fuel tank has also been cleaned and coated on the inside for protection.

If you know the value of this bike, and it’s a bit plain-looking if you don’t know what you are looking at, then the over $30,000 USD bid price seems to do it justice. You can find another 916 out in the second-hand market, but it’s incredibly rare to find a homologation model being sold by its original owner no less!

Should you find yourself with the ability to bid and buy the bike, place a bid on Bring a Trailer. A few caveats that could make you think twice is the vehicle identification number stamp, but the bike has been verified as legitimate according to Bring a Trailer. The point of contention includes some added digits to the VIN number, but that was because of the Oregon DMV’s adage of the last four digits on its VIN plate, which happens to be the engine number of the bike.

You’ll also get a few freebies with the sale, which include spare wheels, brake calipers, sprockets, and the removed metric speedometer/odometer along with additional parts and tools. It’s the complete package, so make sure to place your bids before the end of the auction on January 14, 2022.