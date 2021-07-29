This Beautiful 1997 Ducati 916 Could Be Yours

Few bikes are as instantly recognizable as the Ducati 916. Responsible for sparking the love of motorcycles for thousands of 90s kids all over the world, few other bikes are as fitting of the legendary status the Ducati 916 has made for itself. With this bike continuing to be a highly sought after piece in many sportbike enthusiasts' collections, now's your chance to snap up a decent example.

This particular 1997 Ducati 916 has been listed for sale on We Sell Classic Bikes, and is asking for a £8,450 price, which translates to around $11,768 USD. While it isn't exactly in pristine, brand new condition, it certainly has been well looked after, and is claimed to be ready to ride. The ad listing states that this bike was first registered in 1997, and has only had one other owner prior to the current seller who has decided to part ways with this beautiful machine. This 916 currently has less than 26,000 miles on the odometer, with a slew of maintenance and repair jobs carried out fairly recently.

Said repair and maintenance items consist of new cam belts, replacement of all fluids, and even a new coat of paint, to restore this aging beauty's youthful glow. The current owner has even fitted some aesthetic and performance-oriented upgrades such as a carbon fiber Harris tire hugger, and Goodrich steel braided brake and clutch lines. Other than that, this bike is pretty much in original condition, complete with the factory removable seat cowl in the unlikely event you'll be riding with a passenger.

Those of you who are familiar with this bike would know that it was very much ahead of its time, both in terms of styling and tech. The brainchild by renowned motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini, the 916 has gone on to become a hallmark in the sportbike world. Tamburini was also responsible for many other two-wheeled beauties such as machines from Cagiva and Bimota. On the tech side, the 916 featured a then-revolutionary trellis frame which made use of the engine as a stressed member. This significantly reduced weight, increased rigidity, and allowed Tamburini to give the bike a shorter wheelbase improving handling.

The Ducati 916 comes equipped with a 916cc, 90-degree, water-cooled V-twin. A claimed 114 horsepower was this bike's output, and although we see bikes with a fraction of the displacement churning out that much power nowadays, back then, 114 horsepower was well within superbike territory. The 916 carries pretty much all the quirky features Ducati is known and loved for, including the rattly dry clutch and smooth-as-silk Desmodromic valve actuation.