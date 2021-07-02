Few motorcycles are as legendary and iconic as the Ducati 916. This famed sportbike occupied the hearts and minds of nearly all 90s kids with a fondness of motorcycles. Designed by Italian motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 has been described by some as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever made. Today, the 916 has cemented itself into the motorcycle hall of fame, and is a highly sought after collector's item.

Having said all that, now is your chance to get what could quite possibly be one of the most pristine and well looked after examples of this bike currently on auction. Listed on Bring a Trailer is this gorgeous 1997 Ducati 916 which was purchased brand spanking new by its current owner. Having been in possession of this work of art for more than two decades, the owner only rode it for 3,000 miles before stowing it away and putting it on display in his motorcycle collection at home. As such, there's no denying that this 916 is practically brand new and in all original condition.

The Ducati 916 is powered by a 916cc Desmodromic 90-degree V-twin, referred to as an L-twin by the true, blue, pedantic Ducatista. It gets a six speed manual transmission which is actuated by a hydraulic dry clutch, the sound of which has become synonymous to Ducati performance. This particular 916 is finished in red, and features the original 916 decals on the bottom part of the fairings. It has a bronze finished frame and wheels which give off a sharp, timeless contrast akin to that of Ducati's classic racing machines.

As far as maintenance tasks are concerned, the owner has ensured that this bike has been kept in tip top shape. Its timing belt and battery were replaced in May of this year. All fluids were also flushed and replaced prior to the bike being put up for sale. The new lucky owner of this pristine Ducati 916 will receive a complete set of documents consisting of an original owner's manual, sales records, original retail contract, a May 2021 service invoice, and a clean Illinois title in the owner's name.

As of this writing, the current bid on this beautiful motorcycle stands at $17,000 USD, with bidding closing in five days. If you'd like to add this bike to your collection, be sure to visit the original listing linked below for more information.