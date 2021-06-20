You don't see this every day. Not only do you get a Ducati if you win this auction lot, but you also get the box that it came with.

The Ducati MH900e is already a very special machine. There are only 2,000 examples that exist on this blue marble we call Earth. This particular lot is number 1,915 of 2,000, and the bike was produced from 2001 to 2002 as an homage to Mike Hailwood's 1978 Isle of Man TT Ducati NCR 900.

It's so special that it only has 7 miles (12 kilometers) on the clock. It doesn't look like it's been ridden at all in the eighteen years of its existence—definitely a collector's item.

As per its specifications and trimmings, it comes with a red and silver paint job—classic Ducati, a single-sided trellis swingarm, an integrated front fairing, a tachometer, Brembo brakes all around, an adjustable Sachs mono-shock in the rear with a piggyback reservoir. The bike also gets a set of 17-inch Marchesini wheels, and the five-spoke alloys wear ZR-rated 120/6545 front and 170/60 rear tires from Michelin. It also gets a solo seat, as well as an integrated windscreen.

A work of art on two wheels, it's not like your regular sportbike or classic. Ducati was thorough in creating this homage as seen with the chrome-ringed tachometer that looks quite similar to the face of a fine timepiece.

The engine itself is a 904cc L-twin mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Back in 2002 you can expect 74 horsepower and 56 pound-feet of torque, again back when it was new. Who knows how many ponies have escaped over the many years of storage?

That's not the kicker, however, as the box is also numbered and matched to the serial on the bike, making this lot one for the books for any avid Ducati collector. Of course, like any other collector-grade Ducati, it comes with complete literature and a service invoice. The only downside could be that the inner metal part of the box will not be included in the sale.

It's not cheap, however. This particular lot currently sits at $28,000 USD. A bit pricey, but you get what you pay for. The auction ends on June 23, 2021, Wednesday.