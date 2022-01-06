Mivv Introduces New Silencers For KTM 1290 Super Duke R

Italian exhaust manufacturer Mivv is known for its stylish and streamlined exhaust systems. Apart from increasing the volume of your exhaust note, their exhaust systems also marginally improve performance, especially when mated to an ECU reflash, and more importantly, reduce weight in comparison to the stock breadbox. Mivv is expanding its model lineup by introducing three slip-on options for the 1290 Super Duke R. Let's take a closer look.

Delta Race

The Mivv Delta Race exhaust system for the 1290 Super Duke R is the most subdued in terms of styling, as it most closely resembles the stock unit. It does, however, tidy things up quite a bit with a svelter profile, and a sleek conical body that transitions into a hexagonal tip at the end. It's available in two finishes: glossy carbon and brushed stainless steel. Both finishes feature a carbon-fiber end-cap and a dual-riveted perimeter band.

As for performance, the Delta Race exhaust system delivers a claimed 2.2 horsepower increase at 10,000 RPM. As for torque, you get additional 1.20 Nm, that's 0.8 ft-lbs of torque at 8,700 RPM. More impressively, the Mivv Delta Race slip-on sheds a total of 1.70 kilograms versus the stock exhaust system. Do note, however, that Mivv recommends an ECU remap to reap the maximum benefits of the exhaust system. It retails for 719 Euros, or the equivalent of $812 USD for the carbon, and 578 Euros, or $653 USD for the stainless steel.

X-5 and X-M5

For those looking for a racier look, Mivv has also released the X-5 and X-M5 slip on systems. These exhaust systems employ a silencer that's more race-inspired, taking a conical shape, and streamlined profile. Available in a brushed stainless steel body with a carbon-fiber end-cap, the two exhaust systems differ in their orientation. The X-5 is a more conventional right-side exit that keeps things lightweight and free-flowing. Meanwhile, the X-M5 employs a more striking design with a dual-exit, under-tail setup, at the expense of added weight.

As for performance, the X-5 delivers the most gains both in terms of power and torque, as well as weight reduction. It promises an additional 2.9 ponies at 9,900 RPM, and 1.2 ft-lbs of torque at 8,200 RPM. It also sheds weight of up to 1.70 kilograms versus the stock system. Meanwhile, the dual-pipe X-M5 offers less gains at just 1.3 horsepower at 10,000 RPM and a negligible 0.6 ft-lbs at 8,500 RPM. The X-5 retails for 463 Euros, or $523 USD, while the X-M5 is the dearest of the lot at 1,207 Euros, or $1,363 USD.