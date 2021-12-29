If you’re considering new hard cases for the new year, Italian company Mytech introduced its new range-topping line, the Superleggera. Two styles of top case—a straight, slab-sided version and an offset one, as well as a top case are part of this lineup, so let’s take a peek inside.

The name, as Ducati has already taught bike fans around the world, translates to “Superlight.” Mytech says that the slab-sided panniers weigh just 3.9 kilograms apiece (8.5 pounds), while the offset ones shave it down to 3.8 kg (just under 8.4 lbs). The top case, meanwhile, weighs in at 3.7 kg (or 8.15 lbs).

All cases in Mytech’s Superleggera line are constructed from a combination of carbon fiber and an aluminum-magnesium alloy to add strength, rigidity, and lightness. It also doesn’t hurt that they look quite nice, especially with that brushed finish on the aluminum bits.

Gallery: Mytech Superleggera Luggage

The side cases are rated to carry a maximum load of 8 kg (17.6 lbs), while the top case can take on 5 kg (11 lbs). A transparent UV coating protects these bags from the harmful effects of the sun, which is good to know for those long tours you may be tempted to take with these.

It’s also worth noting that Mytech’s Superleggera bags all feature a rubber gasket that the company says guarantees 100 percent waterproofing because the bags are so rigid. That, of course, remains to be seen in real-world testing, but would be very useful if it’s true.

Prices range from €640.50 (approximately $726.46) for the top box up to €671 ($761) for the slab-sided panniers. As for fitment, Mytech says the Superleggera line will fit a range of BMW, Ducati, Honda, KTM, Moto Guzzi, and Yamaha models.

Mytech’s Superleggera lineup is part of the brand’s 2022 luggage range, and is expected to be available from January 15, 2022. Preorders are currently listed in the company’s online store if you want to make sure to get some for your bike when they’re out.