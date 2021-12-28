Are you a Johann Zarco fan? The Pramac Ducati rider will take the grid in MotoGP once more in 2022, hoping to build on the four second-place finishes he accomplished with the same team in 2021. He also finished fifth in the world championship, which is his career best so far.

Zarco is, of course, no stranger to winning an entire championship. After taking the Moto2 championship for the first time in 2015, he became the first rider in series history to do the double with his 2016 championship win. He is, of course, hopeful to repeat such great results in MotoGP, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

At any rate, if you’ve been waiting for your chance to own an extremely cool piece of racing history—particularly if you’re a major Zarco fan—then you’ll definitely want to check out one of Zarco’s old Moto2 bikes that’s currently for sale. Now, it’s not from 2015 or ‘16, just to be absolutely clear. Instead, it’s a 2014 Caterham Suter Moto2 bike, dating from when Zarco was teammates with American racer Josh Herrin.

Gallery: 2014 Caterham Suter Moto2 Bike - Johann Zarco

6 Photos

According to its Race Bike Mart listing, it’s been fully serviced and comes with all appropriate Moto2-spec parts. This includes an Extern Pro engine, 2D datalogging system, WP Factory Moto2 fork, WP Moto2 shock, Brembo Moto2 brakes, HRC alternator, HM GP quickshifter, FCC Moto2 clutch, and beautiful magnesium wheels crafted by OZ. It’s currently being sold by Speedbox, which is owned by Maurizio Bäumle, former racer and former CEO of Suter Industries AG.

The asking price is €33,200, which works out to about $37,533 as of December 28, 2021. It’s not clear what shipping might cost for this bike, but that’s something to ask about if you’re considering adding it to your collection.

Although the layout is strictly old school, Race Bike Mart has some other interesting listings to peruse as well, if this Zarco bike isn’t quite what you’re looking for. For example, there’s currently a Bimota Tesi 3D on offer from Italy’s Bimota Classic Parts—and it’s number one out of 40 produced, according to its frame. If Santa was extra generous with you this year, maybe it’s time to look for a new bike?