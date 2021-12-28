This Custom Triumph Bonneville Shows Us That Less Is More

This black beauty was created by a custom shop based out of the U.K. called Auto Fabrica. What started out as a bone stock 2008 Triumph Bonneville has been transformed into a striking, stealthy scrambler, shod in a stealthy, all-black motif. The transformation was truly done with a keen eye for all the details, and it certainly took a respectable amount of elbow grease to bring such a unique creation to life.

The 2008 Triumph Bonneville continues to be an ideal platform for customizers across the world. This is because of its simpler nature, thanks to its carburetors and lack of sophisticated electronics. This makes it easy for builders to take it apart and put it back together again without having to worry too much about ruining sensitive electronics. That said, the bike's 865cc air-cooled twin is no slouch. With 66 horsepower and 52 ft-lbs on tap, this Bonnie surely has the chops to hustle.

Auto Fabrica's custom Bonneville dubbed the 'Type 20' takes a dark and stealthy design approach. The build started out with a completely bespoke fuel tank that was built in-house from scratch. The stock, two-up saddle was swapped out for a svelter, more streamlined solo saddle complete with suede upholstery. To achieve this super clean look, the stock subframe was cropped and finished with a loop at the end. Completing the lines at the back of the bike is a custom, handcrafted rear fender.

Up front, a seven-inch, LED headlight keeps things looking classic, while bespoke 3D-printed fork covers conceal the telescopic fork's chrome stanchions retaining the completely blacked-out aesthetic. The cockpit, too, keeps things looking sleek thanks to an array of Motogadget accessories such as the switchgear and instrument cluster. It wears new grips, levers, and an aftermarket handlebar, too.

When it comes to performance, the 865cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin motor was treated to foam air filters and upgraded Keihin CR carburetors. It breathes through a custom one-piece exhaust system, also finished in flat black, and certainly sounds as rad as it looks. The engine and exhaust are finished in a mixture of gloss, satin, and matte black finishes, making for a dynamic aesthetic despite the monochrome motif. Putting things to a stop, meanwhile, the bike got upgraded Beringer braking components. The suspension was also tweaked with upgraded parts from Maxton Engineering.

Last but certainly not least, the 'Type 20' received wire-spoke wheels that feature stainless-steel spokes. A fresh pair of chunky Continental TKC 80 tires provide off-road capability, as well as a menacing, scrambler-esque stance for this sleek machine.