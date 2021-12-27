Place A Bid On This Ducati 1098R Before It’s Too Late

The Ducati 1098 is considered by many as one of the most beautiful modern Ducati sportbikes. Following the radical and controversial design of its predecessor, the 999, the 1098 employed styling cues giving it a sleeker, more modern appearance akin to that of the iconic Ducati 916—a bike which is often referred to as the most beautiful motorcycle ever.

To conform with World Superbike homologation rules, a limited-edition, race-spec machine called the 1098R was produced in limited quantities. Only 450 of these bikes ever rolled off factory floors, with key differentiating factors consisting of increased power and displacement, premium suspension, onboard electronics, and carbon-fiber trim. Needless to say, a racing machine of this caliber is rather difficult to come by, and certainly isn't cheap. However, now's your chance to add one out of 450 of these bikes to your collection.

This particular 2009 1098R is number 324 out of 450. It comes equipped with all the standard componentry found on this particular model, and is in remarkable condition. Listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, this 2008 Ducati 1098R has only 1,150 miles on the clock. Additionally, the previous owner has fitted a few choice modifications on this already impressive machine. For instance, a gorgeous carbon-fiber upper fairing gives the bike a thoroughly race-oriented aesthetic. Additionally, a Ducati Performance Termignoni exhaust system gives this bike an even burlier growl.

Equipment consists of traction control, Ducati Data Analyzer, as well as Öhlins adjustable suspension and Brembo brakes. The bike rolls on forged Marchesini wheels. As for performance, this bike delivers extremely raw power, and is basically a race bike for the street. Its 1,198cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin engine was factory rated at a whopping 180 horsepower and 99 ft-lbs of torque. The bike comes with all stock components, as well as a Ducati-branded motorcycle cover. At present, the standing bid for this 2008 1098R is at $14,250, and rising. If this bike is of interest to you, be sure to visit the listing in the source link below.