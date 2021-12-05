Bring a trailer and a watch box for this one. People who are into motorcycles know about MV Agusta. A smaller-than-average company that makes some of the most beautiful motorcycles in the world, MV is no stranger to the exclusive fielding of some of the most limited production bikes in the world.

This is just one of the brand’s many limited runs, the 2006 F4CC, of which only 100 units were ever produced. This particular listing is number 30 of 100, and it’s finished in black and red. It's just another day in the park for MV to make such beautiful motorcycles like the EICMA-awarded Superveloce Ago. I did mention that it comes with a watch in the title, but it’s no Timex nor is it a Rolex. Yep, not even a Rolex, it’s something better and it can be considered as exclusive as MV Agusta. The current owner is bundling in a matching Girard-Perregaux (GP) timepiece along with a bunch of other items.

If you don’t know about Girard-Perregaux, comb a few watch-enthusiast forums and websites, and you will know that it’s not just another brand. Just like MV, GP takes pride in making some of the most beautifully functional timepieces in the world. Just like the bike, it’s also engraved number 30 out of 100 and has the MV Agusta logo printed on the clear sapphire back glass that lets you see the movement of the watch. On top of that timepiece, throw on the brown F4CC-branded leather jacket, and bolt on the titanium exhaust bundled in the sale.

Speaking of mechanical, it’s what you expect from an F4 from MV. You get four cylinders in a neat line with 1,078ccs of displacement. The bike is rated at 200 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It revs to a sky-high 17,000 RPM, and the seller is happy to report that its last service happened back in 2021 which included new oil, a new air, and fuel filter, a new fuel pump, and refreshed lines. Not that you’d have to worry about the engine being worn out because the bike only totaled 161 miles on its odometer.

As it stands, the current bid is at $19,000 and the bidding ends on December 11, 2021, Saturday. You can expect the price to jump up given the rarity of such a motorcycle and the fact that the timepiece is already a huge value-add to the sale.